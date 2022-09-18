Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Boosted by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.51. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.