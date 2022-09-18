Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by DBK Financial Counsel LLC

DBK Financial Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,798 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 6.0% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $51.25.

