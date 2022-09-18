Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,087,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,950,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,714,000 after purchasing an additional 406,170 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,638,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,874,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,735,000 after acquiring an additional 221,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 201,145 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.57. The company had a trading volume of 515,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,533. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $43.68.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

