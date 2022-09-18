Scala (XLA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $142.00

Scala (XLA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. Scala has a market capitalization of $518,534.53 and approximately $142.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Scala

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

