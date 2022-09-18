Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Short Interest Update

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the August 15th total of 5,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of SAND traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,955,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,319. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

SAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

