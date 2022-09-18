Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Consumer Edge lowered Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $204.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $175.82 and a fifty-two week high of $221.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

