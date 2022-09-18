Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Consumer Edge lowered Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.
Sanderson Farms Stock Performance
Shares of SAFM stock opened at $204.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $175.82 and a fifty-two week high of $221.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sanderson Farms Company Profile
Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.