Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $90.75 and a one year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

