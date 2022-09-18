Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Price Target to GBX 4,000

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of LON:DPH opened at GBX 2,950 ($35.65) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,506.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,622.78. The stock has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 5,566.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.36, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 2,940 ($35.52) and a one year high of GBX 5,405 ($65.31).
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend
About Dechra Pharmaceuticals
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
