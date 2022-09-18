Roth Financial Partners LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Roth Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,508,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $355.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.81.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

