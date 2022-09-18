Roth Financial Partners LLC Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.5% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385,085 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $355.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

