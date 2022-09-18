Roseon Finance (ROSN) Price Hits $0.0609

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Roseon Finance has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Roseon Finance has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $348,095.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Roseon Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004820 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000391 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00030528 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About Roseon Finance

Roseon Finance (CRYPTO:ROSN) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2021. Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,862,675 coins. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Roseon Finance’s official website is roseon.finance.

Buying and Selling Roseon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Roseon Finance is a mobile yield aggregator designed to manage crypto + NFT portfolios and optimizes yield across DeFi and CeFi networks.Key elements of the Roseon Finance ecosystem:Roseon Mobile is a mobile crypto app that tightly integrates with CeFi and DeFi services within a single interface to help simplify the digital asset investing experience.Roseon Aggregator Service integrates with external CeFi and DeFi sources to bring liquidity, yield and NFTs into the Roseon ecosystem.Roseon.DeFi is a decentralized yield farming application designed to provide liquidity pools, swaps and yield aggregation as it will interact with the other DeFi services with the goal of optimization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roseon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Roseon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Roseon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

