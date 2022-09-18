Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roche has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $260.14.

RHHBY stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86. Roche has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 4.0% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 276,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,764,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche in the first quarter worth approximately $3,625,000. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 21.0% in the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 357,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after buying an additional 61,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

