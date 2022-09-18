Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,436,000 after purchasing an additional 167,264 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.96. 4,861,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,406. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average of $100.23.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

