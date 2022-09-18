Rivetz (RVT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31.00

Rivetz (RVT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Rivetz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a market cap of $15,141.53 and approximately $31.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00111995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00843250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz’s genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz.

Buying and Selling Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information.RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

