Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 9,739 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ remained flat at $46.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. 580,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,418. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $54.97.

