Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,440,000 after buying an additional 69,720 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,727,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWY traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.18. The company had a trading volume of 289,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,740. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $119.11 and a one year high of $176.10.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

