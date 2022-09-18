Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 74,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,452,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,413. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

