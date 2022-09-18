Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 134,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 52,568 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PHB traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,160. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61.

