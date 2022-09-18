Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,189. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

