Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $9.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.50. 14,948,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.78. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.14 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.35.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

