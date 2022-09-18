Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,001 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 551.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $124,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS NUMG traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $35.86. 18,714 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

