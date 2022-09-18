Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,129,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LLY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.89. 4,380,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.57.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

