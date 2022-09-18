Reviewing Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) and Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) and Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Expensify and Advanced Human Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify -27.02% 15.13% 4.79% Advanced Human Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Expensify and Advanced Human Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 0 0 7 0 3.00 Advanced Human Imaging 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Expensify currently has a consensus price target of $24.86, suggesting a potential upside of 54.68%. Advanced Human Imaging has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,449.30%. Given Advanced Human Imaging’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advanced Human Imaging is more favorable than Expensify.

51.2% of Expensify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Advanced Human Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Expensify shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Advanced Human Imaging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Expensify and Advanced Human Imaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify $142.84 million 7.68 -$13.56 million ($1.19) -13.50 Advanced Human Imaging $1.20 million 14.22 -$14.06 million N/A N/A

Expensify has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Human Imaging.

Summary

Expensify beats Advanced Human Imaging on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About Advanced Human Imaging

Advanced Human Imaging Limited operates as a mobile application and technology development company worldwide. It develops and patents a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check, track, and assess body dimensions privately using a smartphone. The company offers smartphone-based human scanning technology, such as BodyScan, FaceScan, DermaScan, MKScan, and HemaScan. It serves mobile health and telehealth, life and health insurance, fitness and wellness, and consumer apparel sectors. The company was formerly known as MyFiziq Limited and changed its name to Advanced Human Imaging Limited in March 2021. Advanced Human Imaging Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

