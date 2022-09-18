Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Trimmed by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98,063 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $35,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Republic Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Republic Services by 114.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

Republic Services Price Performance

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $143.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.23. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

