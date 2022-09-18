Raymond James Increases Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Price Target to $17.00

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:FPI opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,414.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

