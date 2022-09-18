Range Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419,434 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,156,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219,369 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,113 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,128,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.83. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $64.15.

