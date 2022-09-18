Range Financial Group LLC Has $959,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.29 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.86.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

