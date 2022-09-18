Range Financial Group LLC Has $698,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 47,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 385.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 7,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $93.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average of $100.29. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

