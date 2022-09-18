Range Financial Group LLC Buys 747 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $924,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5,146.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

