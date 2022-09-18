QuarkChain Price Up 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $89.77 million and $70.22 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.71 or 0.02066502 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00104612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00827828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.