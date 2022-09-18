Quark Hits Market Capitalization of $444,733.98 (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 54% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 51.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $444,733.98 and $21,510.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 281,631,142 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quark

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

