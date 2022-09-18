Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,756 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 0.6% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,607,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.85. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.