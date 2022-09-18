Qtum (QTUM) Achieves Market Cap of $309.08 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $309.08 million and approximately $33.32 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.96 or 0.00015027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Let it Ride (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameBetCoin (GBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jewels (JWL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,334,873 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

