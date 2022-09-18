Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Linde plc Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Linde in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.99. The consensus estimate for Linde’s current full-year earnings is $11.90 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LIN. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $283.36 on Friday. Linde has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.09 and its 200 day moving average is $301.81. The company has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIN. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Linde by 453.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Linde by 44.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 25.0% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

