PureFi Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $129,542.00 (UFI)

PureFi Protocol (UFI) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One PureFi Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. PureFi Protocol has a total market capitalization of $369,903.44 and approximately $129,542.00 worth of PureFi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PureFi Protocol has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004804 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000393 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00030244 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

PureFi Protocol Coin Profile

PureFi Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2021. PureFi Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,434,846 coins. PureFi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Purefi_Protocol.

Buying and Selling PureFi Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “PureFi is a DeFi AML protocol for cryptocurrency onboarding. Developed by AMLBot in partnership with Hacken Foundation it aims to provide a full-cycle solution for cryptoasset analytics and AML/KYC procedures on the DeFi market. PureFi within a set of smart contracts will connect KYC/AML providers with DeFi users and Dexs/Defi projects in order to provide cryptoassets analytics and protect honest DeFi market players from “dirty money” risks. For example the liquidity pool user will be able to avoid the risk of getting an illegal money trail using the Verifiable Credentials certificate with his full-fledged AML/KYC data. PUREFI token (UFI) is the ERC20 token minted on the Ethereum blockchain and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that empowers the PUREFI protocol. The key utility function of UFI is to provide access to PureFi services, to enable the circulation within PureFi protocol, receive new oracles and protocol updates, as well as enable cryptoasset analytics and identity verification. Telegram Whitepaper “

