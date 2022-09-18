Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Stock Performance
Shares of PHCF remained flat at $0.61 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,238. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.
About Puhui Wealth Investment Management
