Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,528.33.

Prudential Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. Prudential has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Prudential

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Prudential by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after acquiring an additional 464,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Prudential by 1,861.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,615,000 after acquiring an additional 900,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,402,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

See Also

