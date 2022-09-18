ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) is Vigilare Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,992 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up about 3.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $509,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 42.3% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,059.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 59,365 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $196,000.
ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA SH opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $17.20.
ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.