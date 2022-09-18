Project Pai (PAI) Trading 10.8% Lower This Week

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $865.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.11 or 0.00604825 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00261652 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00052468 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000871 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005234 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009872 BTC.
Project Pai Coin Profile
Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,816,097,779 coins and its circulating supply is 1,613,006,978 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai.
Project Pai Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.