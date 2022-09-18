Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 19,734 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,734 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 198,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 38,707 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 137,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.04. 11,016,124 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.95.

