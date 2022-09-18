Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 12,033 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,033 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,177 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after acquiring an additional 212,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after acquiring an additional 492,549 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,326,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,926,000 after acquiring an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.70. 742,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,802. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.66. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

