Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 33,741 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.53. 20,039,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,173,879. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46.

