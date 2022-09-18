Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Mastercard by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 43,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Mastercard by 16,768.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 168,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,215,000 after purchasing an additional 167,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MA traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.13. 3,650,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,224. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $304.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

