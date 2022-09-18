Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 27,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 84,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 173,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 53.4% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.12. 54,281,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,941,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

