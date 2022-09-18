Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VTI traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,966,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,683. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

