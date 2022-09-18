Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1,748.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. 19,815,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,528,125. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

