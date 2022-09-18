PowerPool (CVP) Market Cap Achieves $14.55 Million

PowerPool (CVP) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $14.55 million and $20.27 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,674.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00057616 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010347 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005545 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00064441 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00077329 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,108,386 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp.

PowerPool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.