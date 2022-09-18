PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Short Interest Update

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 17,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Institutional Trading of PMV Consumer Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 1.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 69.6% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 84,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 34,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 15.9% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 85,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

