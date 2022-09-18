Platt Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Platt Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises about 26.4% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Platt Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.36% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $19,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,622,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA ESGV traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.94. 490,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,498. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.71. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $63.48 and a 1 year high of $88.85.

