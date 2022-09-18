Planning Center Inc. Sells 250 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Planning Center Inc. decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

3M Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.61. 7,261,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,806,926. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.